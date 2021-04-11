RedFOX Labs Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market cap of $412.77 million and approximately $3.41 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.90 or 0.00372462 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $124.85 or 0.00208613 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.17 or 0.00130618 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 47% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001550 BTC.

RedFOX Labs Coin Profile

RedFOX Labs (CRYPTO:RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RedFOX Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

