Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Regis Co. (NYSE:RGS) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,936 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.93% of Regis worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Regis by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regis by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,729,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Regis by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 446,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 83,762 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Regis by 107.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 17,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Regis by 2.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 447,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 9,331 shares during the last quarter.

RGS stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.20. Regis Co. has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.32, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $104.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.40 million. Regis had a negative return on equity of 37.22% and a negative net margin of 36.19%. Equities analysts expect that Regis Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on RGS shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Regis Profile

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates in two segments, Company-owned Salons and Franchise Salons. Its salons provide haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

