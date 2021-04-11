renBTC (RENBTC) Price Hits $59,754.94 on Major Exchanges

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $714.35 million and approximately $14.64 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One renBTC coin can now be purchased for $59,754.94 or 0.99927817 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, renBTC has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get renBTC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00054546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.20 or 0.00020396 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.72 or 0.00081481 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $367.83 or 0.00615115 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00038433 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.13 or 0.00031984 BTC.

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (CRYPTO:RENBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 11,955 coins. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.