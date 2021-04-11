Render Token Hits One Day Volume of $21.25 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Render Token has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $271.96 million and approximately $21.25 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.76 or 0.00002946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.83 or 0.00054906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.26 or 0.00020498 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00083694 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $368.96 or 0.00617018 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00041309 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,357,325 coins and its circulating supply is 154,356,359 coins. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

