renDOGE Price Up 36.5% This Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, renDOGE has traded up 36.5% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for about $0.0778 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $239,953.84 and $349,850.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00068953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.65 or 0.00297298 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $444.35 or 0.00743632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59,892.90 or 1.00233105 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00018762 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $477.93 or 0.00799836 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s launch date was January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

