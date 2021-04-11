Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.13.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

REGI stock opened at $63.78 on Friday. Renewable Energy Group has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $117.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.07). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $547.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.26 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Kepos Capital LP boosted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 1,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

