REPO Hits Market Capitalization of $3.74 Million (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 15.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, REPO has traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000277 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $147,283.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00068467 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.23 or 0.00295286 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00004981 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $435.22 or 0.00725126 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $60,199.92 or 1.00300894 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.67 or 0.00797521 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00018092 BTC.

About REPO

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

