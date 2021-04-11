REPO Price Up 11.5% Over Last Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. In the last week, REPO has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a total market cap of $3.22 million and approximately $165,018.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get REPO alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00068041 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.87 or 0.00297459 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004988 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $437.42 or 0.00731493 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,601.75 or 0.99671643 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.65 or 0.00019482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.03 or 0.00779338 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.