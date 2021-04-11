Request Trading Down 0.2% This Week (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $158.94 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.21 or 0.00057333 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.28 or 0.00020585 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.95 or 0.00083705 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $371.83 or 0.00623136 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00040905 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

Request (REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The official website for Request is request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.