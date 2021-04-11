Reviewing Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) and Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get Titan Medical alerts:

Titan Medical has a beta of 3.53, suggesting that its stock price is 253% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inspire Medical Systems has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.3% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Inspire Medical Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Titan Medical and Inspire Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Titan Medical N/A N/A -$41.91 million N/A N/A Inspire Medical Systems $82.05 million 72.33 -$33.24 million ($1.40) -156.04

Inspire Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Titan Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Titan Medical and Inspire Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Titan Medical N/A N/A -53.07% Inspire Medical Systems -61.07% -32.23% -26.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Titan Medical and Inspire Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Titan Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inspire Medical Systems 0 3 8 0 2.73

Titan Medical currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 119.78%. Inspire Medical Systems has a consensus price target of $168.55, suggesting a potential downside of 22.84%. Given Titan Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Titan Medical is more favorable than Inspire Medical Systems.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc., a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures. The SPORT Surgical System enables surgeons to perform surgical procedures for gynecologic, urologic, colorectal, and abdominal indications. Titan Medical Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA. The company also develops a novel, a closed-loop solution that continuously monitors a patient's breathing and delivers mild hypoglossal nerve stimulation to maintain an open airway. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Golden Valley, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.