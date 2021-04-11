Reviewing Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) & DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ladder Capital has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Ladder Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $938.09 million 2.28 $183.49 million $1.07 9.45 Ladder Capital $504.89 million 2.92 $122.64 million $1.45 8.01

DiamondRock Hospitality has higher revenue and earnings than Ladder Capital. Ladder Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and Ladder Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality -11.06% -2.84% -1.53% Ladder Capital 9.76% 5.86% 1.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.9% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Ladder Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for DiamondRock Hospitality and Ladder Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 2 5 4 0 2.18 Ladder Capital 1 0 5 1 2.86

DiamondRock Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $7.56, indicating a potential downside of 25.20%. Ladder Capital has a consensus price target of $10.83, indicating a potential downside of 6.77%. Given Ladder Capital’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ladder Capital is more favorable than DiamondRock Hospitality.

Summary

Ladder Capital beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale. The Securities segment comprises of all of the company’s activities related to commercial real estate securities, as well as investments in commercial mortgage-backed securities, United States agency securities, corporate bonds, and equity securities. The Real Estate segment consists of net leased properties, office buildings, a mobile home community, a warehouse, a shopping centre, and condominium units. The Corporate and Other segment represents the company’s investments in joint ventures, other asset management activities, and operating expenses. The company was founded by Pamela McCormack, Robert Perelman and Brian Harris in 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

