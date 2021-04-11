Reviewing RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) and LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) and RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk and Volatility

LivePerson has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealPage has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

96.1% of LivePerson shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of RealPage shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of LivePerson shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of RealPage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LivePerson and RealPage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LivePerson -35.41% -60.48% -16.59% RealPage 4.79% 9.64% 4.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LivePerson and RealPage’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LivePerson $291.61 million 13.21 -$96.07 million ($1.29) -44.05 RealPage $988.14 million 9.09 $58.21 million $1.28 68.71

RealPage has higher revenue and earnings than LivePerson. LivePerson is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RealPage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for LivePerson and RealPage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LivePerson 0 2 13 0 2.87 RealPage 0 8 0 0 2.00

LivePerson currently has a consensus price target of $71.93, indicating a potential upside of 26.57%. RealPage has a consensus price target of $83.69, indicating a potential downside of 4.85%. Given LivePerson’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LivePerson is more favorable than RealPage.

Summary

RealPage beats LivePerson on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc. provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The Consumer segment facilitates online transactions between independent service providers and individual consumers seeking information and knowledge through mobile and online messaging. The company offers LiveEngage, an enterprise-class and cloud-based platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational interfaces. It also provides professional services and value-added business consulting services. The company sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to Fortune 500 companies, Internet businesses, online merchants, small businesses, automotive dealers, universities, libraries, government agencies, and not-for-profit organizations. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific region. The company has strategic partnerships with TTEC that focuses on customer experience; and DMI to redefine customer experience with digital engagement, messaging, and artificial intelligence driven automation. LivePerson, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc. engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting. The company was founded by Stephen T. Winn in November 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

