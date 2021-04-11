Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $534.14 Million

Analysts expect Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) to post sales of $534.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $541.76 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $526.60 million. Rexnord posted sales of $547.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 16.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

NYSE:RXN opened at $48.58 on Friday. Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $23.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,194,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,482,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,534,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,536,000 after buying an additional 643,036 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,799,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,551,000 after buying an additional 349,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 939.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,588,000 after buying an additional 333,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

