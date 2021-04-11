Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Trading Down 15.1% Over Last 7 Days

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded down 14.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $83.93 or 0.00141192 BTC on major exchanges. Rigel Finance has a market cap of $352,422.20 and $66,235.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00067681 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.63 or 0.00297129 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $437.03 or 0.00735203 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59,170.38 or 0.99539754 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00019409 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $465.70 or 0.00783435 BTC.

Rigel Finance Coin Profile

Rigel Finance was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rigel Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rigel Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rigel Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

