RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) Stock Holdings Decreased by Kopion Asset Management LLC

Kopion Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,149 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 53,763 shares during the quarter. RigNet accounts for about 5.3% of Kopion Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kopion Asset Management LLC owned 3.85% of RigNet worth $7,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of RigNet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 44,700 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter worth $1,659,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RigNet by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter worth $1,284,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, National Securities downgraded shares of RigNet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of RNET opened at $8.94 on Friday. RigNet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $11.19. The company has a market capitalization of $187.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). RigNet had a negative return on equity of 200.81% and a negative net margin of 16.51%. The business had revenue of $47.05 million for the quarter.

RigNet Profile

RigNet, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications & Internet-of-Things, Systems Integration and Corporate. The Managed Communications Services segment comprises remote communications, telephony, and technology services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites.

