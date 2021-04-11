RioDeFi (RFUEL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.60 Million

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One RioDeFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000221 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, RioDeFi has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. RioDeFi has a market cap of $34.05 million and approximately $5.60 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 264,205,263 coins and its circulating supply is 257,680,587 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

RioDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RioDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RioDeFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RioDeFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

