Ripio Credit Network Market Capitalization Reaches $92.21 Million (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $92.21 million and $7.06 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00047586 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00014953 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001679 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000045 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000071 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.