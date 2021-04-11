Ritocoin Achieves Market Cap of $775,842.32 (RITO)

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ritocoin has traded up 21.1% against the US dollar. Ritocoin has a total market capitalization of $775,842.32 and approximately $924.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00069171 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $180.37 or 0.00299988 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005021 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $440.39 or 0.00732466 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,454.58 or 1.00548327 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $481.89 or 0.00801478 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00018294 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,578,782,046 coins and its circulating supply is 1,566,733,094 coins. Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin . The official website for Ritocoin is ritocoin.org

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ritocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ritocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

