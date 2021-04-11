Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.00.

RHHBY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Roche from a “reduce” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Roche alerts:

Shares of RHHBY opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $287.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.58. Roche has a 1-year low of $39.16 and a 1-year high of $47.15.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $1.2782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.11%. Roche’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHHBY. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Roche by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. boosted its holdings in Roche by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH boosted its holdings in Roche by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 145,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 7,346 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Roche by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anemia, cancer, cardiovascular, central nervous system, dermatology, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, leukemia, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, skin cancer, and transplantation.

Recommended Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.