Rocket Pool Market Cap Reaches $188.58 Million (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 28.2% against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $188.58 million and $5.54 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rocket Pool coin can now be bought for about $18.35 or 0.00030548 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00056252 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00020365 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.08 or 0.00085061 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.03 or 0.00612833 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00042833 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00033469 BTC.

Rocket Pool Coin Profile

RPL is a coin. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 coins and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 coins. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service. The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes. “

