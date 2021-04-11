ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Market Cap Tops $21.96 Million

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $21.96 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE coin can now be bought for about $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ROOBEE has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00016449 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.31 or 0.00384034 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001735 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ROOBEE Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,462,177,732 coins. ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official message board is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

