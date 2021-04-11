Rope ($ROPE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.98 Million

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One Rope coin can currently be bought for about $70.87 or 0.00118551 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Rope has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. Rope has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $22,225.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00068818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.63 or 0.00297132 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005062 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $439.50 or 0.00735164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,816.73 or 1.00057209 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00018658 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $475.14 or 0.00794778 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. The official website for Rope is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the exchanges listed above.

