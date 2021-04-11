Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by American National Bank

American National Bank raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $5,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,785,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,511,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,254 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $430,482,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 398.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 398,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,814,000 after purchasing an additional 318,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,063,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,320,856,000 after purchasing an additional 298,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 662,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $285,761,000 after purchasing an additional 269,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $460.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.78.

ROP opened at $421.58 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $304.55 and a 52 week high of $455.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $406.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.