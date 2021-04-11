Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Buy Rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 139.52% from the stock’s previous close.

KPTI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.02. 1,084,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,578,119. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $14.64.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.39 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.66% and a negative net margin of 221.23%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Sharon Shacham sold 9,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $140,810.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 776,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,514,783.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 14,681 shares of company stock valued at $207,959 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,872.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 119,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 116,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 515,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,533,000 after buying an additional 72,188 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 142.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 435,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after buying an additional 256,160 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 283.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 158,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after buying an additional 117,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company is developing small molecule selective inhibitor of nuclear export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.