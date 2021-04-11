RSK Infrastructure Framework (RIF) Market Cap Tops $274.41 Million

RSK Infrastructure Framework (CURRENCY:RIF) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One RSK Infrastructure Framework coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000633 BTC on popular exchanges. RSK Infrastructure Framework has a market cap of $274.41 million and $14.53 million worth of RSK Infrastructure Framework was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, RSK Infrastructure Framework has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.23 or 0.00068609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.19 or 0.00296480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00005067 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.73 or 0.00736657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $60,095.59 or 0.99992015 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $478.08 or 0.00795467 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About RSK Infrastructure Framework

RSK Infrastructure Framework’s launch date was November 9th, 2018. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 721,033,343 coins. RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official Twitter account is @rif_os . The Reddit community for RSK Infrastructure Framework is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RSK Infrastructure Framework’s official website is www.rifos.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The RIF Token is intended to allow any token holder to consume any services that are compatible with RIF OS Protocols. Such services may include third-party-developed infrastructure services and any other apps that might be deployed on their framework that agrees to accept RIF Tokens as a means of accessing/consuming the service or app. RIF (Rootstock Infrastructure Framework) is the third layer on top of Bitcoin that provides a wide range of solutions based on blockchain technology such as payments, storage, and domaining (RNS). “

