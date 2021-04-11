Ruff 1-Day Volume Hits $26.58 Million (RUFF)

Ruff (CURRENCY:RUFF) traded 37.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. One Ruff coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ruff has traded 106.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ruff has a market cap of $31.17 million and $26.58 million worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ruff alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00054878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001675 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00083475 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.36 or 0.00613169 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00040768 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00032038 BTC.

About Ruff

Ruff is a coin. It was first traded on January 11th, 2018. Ruff’s total supply is 1,880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 980,500,000 coins. Ruff’s official Twitter account is @Ruff_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ruff’s official website is ruffchain.com . The official message board for Ruff is medium.com/@ruffchain . The Reddit community for Ruff is /r/ruffchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ruff Chain combines the Internet of Things technology with the blockchain. It contains a distributed operating system and an open main chain, connecting peer to peer network and consensus mechanism from the virtual world to reality. Traditional blockchain forgo Availability over Consistency and Partition Tolerance, however, Ruff enabled Availability through the combination of Edge Computing and blockchain, making Availability available, and thus meeting the requirements of elastic real-time requirements. Our goal is to solve the problem of trusted operations and onerous operations between IoT systems in different domains, thus creating an open Ruff Chain Ecosystem. As an architecture combining blockchain and internet of things (IoT), Ruff Chain includes a public chain for development as well as a distributed operating system. It extends the point-to-point network and consensus mechanism from the virtual to the real world and promotes the notion of atomic flow by information flow. RUFF Tokens, validated by virtual currency contracts, are placed in the Ruff Chain; they are the standards for incentivizing, consuming, and trading in the Ruff Chain community. “

Buying and Selling Ruff

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruff directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ruff should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ruff using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ruff Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ruff and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.