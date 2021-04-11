Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) Insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe Sells 4,600 Shares

Rupert Resources Ltd. (CVE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 4,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.15, for a total value of C$19,090.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,681,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$81,676,150.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rupert Resources alerts:

On Friday, March 26th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 1,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.80, for a total value of C$6,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 700 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.89, for a total value of C$2,723.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe sold 5,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$22,680.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 3,600 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.70 per share, with a total value of C$13,320.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe purchased 27,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$3.65 per share, with a total value of C$101,470.00.

CVE:RUP traded up C$0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$4.35. 39,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,526. Rupert Resources Ltd. has a 52-week low of C$0.66 and a 52-week high of C$6.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.70. The company has a current ratio of 8.07, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of C$717.25 million and a P/E ratio of -87.00.

Rupert Resources (CVE:RUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Eight Capital lifted their price target on Rupert Resources from C$6.35 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Rupert Resources Company Profile

Rupert Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Finland. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Pahtavaara gold mine, mill, and exploration permits, as well as concessions comprising 300 square kilometers land package that is located in the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt in Northern Finland; and the Gold Centre property, which is located in the Balmer Township, Red Lake mining division of Ontario.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Rupert Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rupert Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.