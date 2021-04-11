Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
Shares of RYAAY opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ryanair has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $118.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,546,000 after buying an additional 290,956 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,355,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,412.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after buying an additional 1,125,341 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 830,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after buying an additional 120,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.
Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.