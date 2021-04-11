Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Ryanair from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ryanair from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of RYAAY opened at $109.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Ryanair has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $118.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.24.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The transportation company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.51). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $406.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post -4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,424,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $596,546,000 after buying an additional 290,956 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,149,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $236,355,000 after buying an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 1,412.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,528,000 after buying an additional 1,125,341 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 830,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,310,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryanair by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 540,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,465,000 after buying an additional 120,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.