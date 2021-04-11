Rye Brook Capital LLC Acquires 4,900 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth $201,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 113.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XBI opened at $129.63 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $81.87 and a 52 week high of $174.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average of $137.56.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

