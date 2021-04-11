Rye Brook Capital LLC Buys 14,000 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $8,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock opened at $93.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.32. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $94.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

