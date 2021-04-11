Rye Brook Capital LLC Invests $1.67 Million in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF comprises about 1.2% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 331.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $73.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.16. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.63 and a fifty-two week high of $73.76.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

