Rye Brook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,374,000. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF makes up approximately 6.1% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000.

VCR stock opened at $308.98 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a twelve month low of $156.00 and a twelve month high of $308.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.11.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

