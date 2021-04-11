Rye Brook Capital LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rye Brook Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,500 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 9.1% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Rye Brook Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after buying an additional 146,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $337.11 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $198.75 and a 12 month high of $338.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $318.26 and its 200-day moving average is $311.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

