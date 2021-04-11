Rye Brook Capital LLC Takes $12.06 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 49,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,056,000. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF makes up 8.8% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rye Brook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.23% of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nvwm LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMH opened at $256.08 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $122.75 and a 52-week high of $258.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $239.72 and a 200 day moving average of $224.03.

