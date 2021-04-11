Ryo Currency Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,410.00 (RYO)

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded down 23.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Ryo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0149 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ryo Currency has traded 20.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $427,702.73 and $3,410.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,692.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,142.70 or 0.03589556 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $252.99 or 0.00423824 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $684.80 or 0.01147204 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $295.93 or 0.00495763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.01 or 0.00459043 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $216.72 or 0.00363064 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00033769 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.53 or 0.00206937 BTC.

About Ryo Currency

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,854,402 coins and its circulating supply is 28,737,090 coins. Ryo Currency’s official website is ryo-currency.com . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

Ryo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ryo Currency directly using US dollars.

