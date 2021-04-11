Ryo Currency (RYO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,689.00

Ryo Currency (CURRENCY:RYO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. During the last week, Ryo Currency has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. One Ryo Currency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. Ryo Currency has a market cap of $492,795.10 and $1,689.00 worth of Ryo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,813.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,140.01 or 0.03577791 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.57 or 0.00418915 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $683.12 or 0.01142083 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $328.53 or 0.00549249 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $269.14 or 0.00449963 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.26 or 0.00389980 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003560 BTC.

Ryo Currency Profile

Ryo Currency (CRYPTO:RYO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Ryo Currency’s total supply is 28,864,785 coins and its circulating supply is 28,747,472 coins. Ryo Currency’s official message board is medium.com/@ryo.currency . The official website for Ryo Currency is ryo-currency.com . Ryo Currency’s official Twitter account is @RyocurrencyO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ryo Currency is /r/ryocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ryo is one of the very few cryptonote currencies that does actual, rapid development. Its team is led by fireice_uk and psychocrypt, who are the developers of xmr-stak mining software and the cryptonight-heavy algo which has been used by several Cryptonote projects and pioneered first in industry floating to introduce new PoW algo Cryptonight-GPU. Another lead developer – mosu_forge introduced the first GUI Wallet with SOLO mining features among any Cryptonote projects.Total supply of RYO is 88.188.888 coins in 20 years and then 263.000 coins each year for inflation. Block reward is adjusted every 6 months. “

