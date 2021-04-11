S.Finance Price Tops $1.16 on Major Exchanges (SFG)

S.Finance (CURRENCY:SFG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 11th. S.Finance has a market capitalization of $98,154.38 and approximately $724,072.00 worth of S.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One S.Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.16 or 0.00001926 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, S.Finance has traded 4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00057011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00020906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00084148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.47 or 0.00620401 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00042522 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00032740 BTC.

S.Finance Coin Profile

S.Finance (SFG) is a coin. It was first traded on September 22nd, 2020. S.Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,903 coins. S.Finance’s official Twitter account is @SFinanceEx . The official website for S.Finance is s.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “S.Finance is a DeFi project, which starts as offering a stable currency exchange service. Compared with UniSwap, S.Finance adopts StableSwap market maker algorithm, similar to Curve, which is smoother than UniSwap algorithm and can achieve low slippage. “

Buying and Selling S.Finance

