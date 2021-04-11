SAFE DEAL Price Reaches $5.86 on Exchanges (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market capitalization of $2.55 million and approximately $541,410.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be bought for about $5.86 or 0.00009753 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00068862 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $178.20 or 0.00296816 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.16 or 0.00736469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,133.00 or 1.00158811 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00018670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.22 or 0.00796526 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 462,993 coins and its circulating supply is 435,851 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

