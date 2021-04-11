Safe Trading 20.7% Higher Over Last Week (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, Safe has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $8.20 million and $75,806.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002636 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 59.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Safe

