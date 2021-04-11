SafeCapital (SCAP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,054.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded up 75.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One SafeCapital coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCapital has a total market capitalization of $309,698.63 and $1,054.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 157.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.12 or 0.00033706 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001622 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000236 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded up 92.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000091 BTC.

SafeCapital Profile

SafeCapital is a coin. It launched on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeCapital is www.safecapital.io . The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

