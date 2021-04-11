SafeCoin Price Tops $0.19 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 11th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded up 31.8% against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $5.35 million and $1,471.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59,630.26 or 0.99853161 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00036083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.39 or 0.00469528 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $193.57 or 0.00324134 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $447.89 or 0.00750006 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00105192 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004004 BTC.

SafeCoin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. SafeCoin’s official website is www.safecoin.org . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

