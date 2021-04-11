SafeInsure (SINS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $173.00

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded up 20.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. SafeInsure has a total market capitalization of $418,503.76 and $173.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SafeInsure coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00034840 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005089 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001624 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000121 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Token (BTCT) traded 87.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000093 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 20,575,196 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.