saffron.finance (SFI) Hits Market Capitalization of $188.45 Million

saffron.finance (CURRENCY:SFI) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 11th. saffron.finance has a total market capitalization of $188.45 million and $16.83 million worth of saffron.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, saffron.finance has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One saffron.finance coin can currently be bought for about $2,263.70 or 0.03780430 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.57 or 0.00056054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.21 or 0.00020394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.82 or 0.00086537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $372.03 or 0.00621294 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.33 or 0.00042296 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.79 or 0.00034718 BTC.

saffron.finance Coin Profile

SFI is a coin. saffron.finance’s total supply is 90,021 coins and its circulating supply is 83,249 coins. saffron.finance’s official message board is medium.com/saffron-finance . saffron.finance’s official Twitter account is @saffronfinance_

According to CryptoCompare, “The SFI token is capped at 100,000 and is generated every 2 weeks during the wind down of an epoch. Tokens are earned by LPs proportional to how many dollars per second (dsec) they provided to the system for the duration of an epoch. SFI token subsidy is halved every epoch until epoch 8. From that point on, the system steadily releases 200 SFI tokens per epoch, until reaching the 100,000 cap. There are no fees on Saffron in version 1. Later versions will introduce Saffron platform fees, and at that time, staking SFI tokens will earn SFI holders a proportion of fees incurred by users. When SFI token generation ends fees will continue to provide incentives to liquidity providers. SFI tokens must be staked for LPs to join the enhanced return A tranche. Saffron is a peer to peer risk exchange and decentralized risk arbitrage marketplace, consisting of pools of liquidity. Pools in saffron.finance collect deposited base assets from liquidity providers and deploy them on platforms to earn interest. “

