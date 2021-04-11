Sage Private Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.29 Million in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000. Apple makes up approximately 3.6% of Sage Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 304.8% in the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 9,548 shares during the period. MRJ Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 270.3% in the third quarter. MRJ Capital Inc. now owns 81,262 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after acquiring an additional 59,318 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of Apple by 177.6% in the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 240,700 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,875,000 after acquiring an additional 154,000 shares during the period. Elite Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 305.0% in the third quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 213,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after acquiring an additional 161,160 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 300.9% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,339,708 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,776,492,000 after acquiring an additional 11,513,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $133.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $123.08 and its 200 day moving average is $123.74. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.95.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

