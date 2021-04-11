Sakura Bloom (SKB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $63,884.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 11th. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $1.05 million and approximately $63,884.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded up 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sakura Bloom coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $829.90 or 0.01381160 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom (SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 coins. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en . The official message board for Sakura Bloom is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “SkullBuzz is an SHA-256 alternative crypto currency.v The coin is both proof of work and proof of stake. Difficulty retargets every ten blocks on a block time of 60 seconds. The Proof of stake reward is HIPOS at 0.5 SKB. “

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.