Salvus Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,483 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. The Progressive comprises approximately 3.8% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. lifted its stake in The Progressive by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in The Progressive by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.68. 2,197,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,972,586. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $71.25 and a one year high of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

PGR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Edward Jones upgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $1,096,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,410,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,594 shares of company stock valued at $1,418,589. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.