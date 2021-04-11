Salvus Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,014 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. Thor Industries accounts for approximately 1.7% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries by 406.1% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $239,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Thor Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 36,638.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 44,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Thor Industries by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,652 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on THO. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Thor Industries from $107.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Thor Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.56.

Shares of THO stock traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $134.40. The company had a trading volume of 304,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,874. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.40. Thor Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.79 and a twelve month high of $152.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.44.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.15%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

In related news, VP W. Todd Woelfer sold 5,000 shares of Thor Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,669,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth D. Julian sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,225,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,729 shares of company stock worth $1,926,388. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

