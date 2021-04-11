Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $3.49 Million Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up approximately 3.3% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 302.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 25.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 19,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter worth $1,089,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $1,446,000. Institutional investors own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded up $3.48 on Friday, hitting $131.63. 1,095,860 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,347,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.76. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $136.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 20.30%. CarMax’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 7,872 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total value of $921,653.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,312.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Darren C. Newberry sold 20,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $2,501,901.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,275 shares of company stock valued at $44,635,982 in the last three months. 2.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on CarMax from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stephens raised their target price on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.21.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

