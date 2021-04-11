Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 5.1% of Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 46.2% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total value of $64,588.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total value of $2,565,144.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,712 shares in the company, valued at $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock valued at $35,725,438 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $20.44 on Friday, hitting $2,285.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,044,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,318. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,187.60 and a 12 month high of $2,289.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,083.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,828.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,525.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,244.11.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

