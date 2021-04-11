Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Sangamo Therapeutics worth $13,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 21,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 1,016,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.69% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.97 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.37 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.51.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11). Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 51.51%. The business had revenue of $25.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.63 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.83.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 17,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $230,090.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

